Driver killed in 3-car crash on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver that ran a red light at an intersection on West Broadway was killed after crashing into another car late Thursday night.
The crash happened about 11 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and South 18th Street near the YMCA, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.
Witnesses told responding officers the driver, a man, was speeding in a Dodge Challenger and ran the light when he was hit by a person driving a Chrysler 300 on 18th Street. The Challenger was then pushed into the eastbound lane of West Broadway where it was hit by another car.
The driver of the Challenger was pronounced dead at the crash site, Smiley confirmed.
The driver of the car that hit him going eastbound, as well as that car’s passenger, was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Chrysler 300 was not hurt.
None of those involved in the crash have been publicly identified.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.