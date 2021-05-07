Families at domestic violence shelters to benefit from Shop and Share event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People can help families in need who are staying at domestic violence shelters throughout Kentucky by adding some items to their carts.
First Lady Britainy Beshear and Kroger are teaming up for the Shop and Share event.
The program is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kroger stores.
Volunteers will be collecting items that are needed including food, clothing and baby care products.
People can see the full Shop and Share list by scanning the QR code on signs in stores.
