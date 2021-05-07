FORECAST: Downpours pop this afternoon; Soggy, windy Mother’s Day

- SPOTTY SHOWERS: Move in later today; a band of light rain Saturday evening
- MOTHER’S DAY: Active day with lots of wind, rain, and perhaps strong thunderstorms in the evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine to kick off our Friday. Highs top out in the 60s yet again this afternoon before a cold front triggers scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
As the cold front moves south so will scattered showers and thunderstorms, gradually drying us out. Lows drop into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday as clouds try to clear north of the front.
After a dry start to our Saturday, a warm front pushing in from the south will increase clouds and eventually bring showers into the forecast for the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures look to max out in the 50s for most locations. Expect a mild Saturday night as rain chances increase and temperatures slide into the 50s.
An area of low pressure will zip right along the Ohio River on Sunday leading to periods of rain with lots of wind pretty much all day long. If we see any dry periods or significant heating in the afternoon, severe thunderstorms may become an issue. Stay close to the forecast for updates.
