FORECAST: More downpours pop this afternoon

- SPOTTY SHOWERS: Move in later today; a band of light rain Saturday Evening
- MOTHER’S DAY: Active day with lots of wind, rain, and perhaps strong thunderstorms in the evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will kick off Friday with some sunshine but another front dropping in with kicking up more showers (perhaps thunder) just after lunch through sunset. Temperatures will warm into the 60s before the rain starts to pop.
Spotty showers mainly south of Louisville will remain early in the overnight period, but we’ll dry out by Saturday morning as lows dip down into the 40s once again.
We start off dry on Saturday overall but a warm front moving in from the south will increase the cloud deck and showers by late afternoon and evening. We won’t have a chance to warm much at all with highs in the 50s for most.
Mild Saturday night in the 50s with rain and storm activity ramping up.
A low pressure will zip right along the Ohio River Sunday. This will lead to periods of rain with lots of wind pretty much all day long. If we gain any dry periods/heating in the afternoon, severe thunderstorms may become an issue. Stay close to the forecast for updates.
