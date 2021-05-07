FORECAST: Scattered showers this evening

- SHOWERS: Possible this evening and again Saturday evening
- MOTHER’S DAY: Active day with lots of wind, rain, and perhaps strong thunderstorms in the evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms will be in the area this evening. They’ll clear out of the area after midnight, leaving temperatures to fall into the lower 40s.
Patchy frost is possible closer to North Vernon and Seymour, Indiana Saturday morning. Saturday will start out dry, but scattered showers will arrive by early evening. Rain is not expected to be heavy and lightning is rather unlikely. High temperatures will struggle to make it up to 60 degrees in the afternoon on Saturday.
Those along and north of I-64 will pick up some additional scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Low temperatures won’t be quite as cool, with 40s and lower 50s likely. There will be some dry time around mid-Sunday morning, but by early afternoon we’ll see rounds of storms move in. By early evening stronger storms are possible, so stay tuned on that potential. Mother’s Day looks stormy and milder with highs near 70!
Rain chances will ease early next week with temperatures pushing back into the 70s and possibly higher through the week.
