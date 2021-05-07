Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/7

The sun is nice out there now but we’ll have some gusty showers/thunderstorms this afternoon drop in from the north. Expect another chilly night tonight with a fairly cool Saturday that looks mainly dry during the day, but light rain/drizzle in the evening. Lovely.
But it is Sunday/Mother’s Day that remains the main focus.
We will start the day off with wind and rain as the warm front pushes in from the south. The rain will ease or even shutoff if the warm front passes you by. However, if it remains near your location or you are north of it---expect the rain to continue.
The “warm” sections will have to be watched for stronger t-storms into the evening that could evolve into a flash flooding issue.
The wind will remain fairly strong all day long into the evening.
There are still many questions on the severe thunderstorm part of this forecast so make sure you stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates and potential upgrades to the active setup.
Happy Mother’s Day!
