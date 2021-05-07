KSU graduates receive diplomas at in-person graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year of online classes and virtual graduations, the Bluegrass State was jam-packed with in-person commencements on Friday. Kentucky State University, The University of Louisville, and Bellarmine University were all among those that are graduating students with a crowd.
At Alumni Stadium in Frankfort, Kentucky State University students were able to walk across the stage with their families in the stands.
Yasmine Harper’s mom was there, but it wasn’t an easy trip to Kentucky.
”My mom actually came down here from Germany to witness this moment,” Harper explained.
Harper was crowned Miss Kentucky State University last year without a lot of family members there as witnesses. Friday, she said her mom wasn’t going to miss her daughter’s graduation.
“Being able to have here for this moment, it’s like part two, so being able to have her here, it means more to me than anything,” she said. “I’m so grateful.”
There was limited capacity at Friday’s outdoor ceremony.
A historically black college and university, KSU is proud to graduate men and women of color, and they never forget who sat in these seats before them.
That list of alumni includes people like Jordan Christian’s mother. Christian told WAVE 3 News he was proud to stand where she stood, receiving her diploma.
”Following in her footsteps, it’s an honor. It really is an honor,” Christian said. “It’s truly a gift to come from here and to graduate from here and to be raised up in this culture. It’s an honor to be around so much excellence.”
This commencement ceremony included students from the 2020 graduating class as well as the 2021 graduating class.
