Preregistration opens for children 12 to 15 to receive COVID-19 vaccine

“The study results are promising, and we hope to see this younger age group eligible for the vaccine,” said Kristina A. Bryant, M.D., Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine. “Not only does it bring us another step closer to getting back to normal life, but this vaccine has been shown to be very safe for people ages 16 and up. The ability to vaccinate all teenagers in our community would be a huge step forward.”