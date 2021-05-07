Preregistration opens for children 12 to 15 to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Parents and guardians can preregister for children ages 12 to 15 to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Norton Children’s opened the preregistration Friday for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Currently, people ages 16 and up can receive the vaccine.
The FDA is reviewing the vaccine for possible emergency use for children 12 to 15.
A clinical trial of 2,260 children ages 12 to 15 found none of the 1,131 who received the vaccine were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Norton Children’s. Eighteen who received placebo shots did get the virus.
“The study results are promising, and we hope to see this younger age group eligible for the vaccine,” said Kristina A. Bryant, M.D., Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine. “Not only does it bring us another step closer to getting back to normal life, but this vaccine has been shown to be very safe for people ages 16 and up. The ability to vaccinate all teenagers in our community would be a huge step forward.”
According to Norton Children’s, common side effects seen in people 16 to 25 include pain at the site of injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever and swelling and or redness at the site of the injection.
To preregister, click here.
