Suspect accused of crashing stolen vehicle, firing shots at officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A suspect who police said fired shots toward officers after crashing a stolen vehicle was taken into custody.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen on 22nd Street, near Garland Avenue, around 1 p.m. Friday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver crashed and two people inside abandoned the car. One of them fired at officers. Mitchell said officers returned fire.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect who police believed fired shots was taken into custody. The name of the suspect has not been released.
The other person is at large.
The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
