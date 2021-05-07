Tasty competition: Louisville, Lexington Ronald McDonald Houses vying to bring in most meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local Ronald McDonald Houses are bringing a bit of tasty competition to the area to help serve families in need.
Kentucky Gives Day is an annual event that raises money for local charities. This year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana in Louisville will compete with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass in Lexington to secure the most meal sponsorships for families of sick children.
The first house that reaches $7,500 will receive a full meal cooked and served by the other team.
The Ronald McDonald House organization is known for providing temporary housing for families whose children are being treated in hospitals across the country. For families they host, both houses in Louisville and Lexington provide a free meal every evening so families can devote more time to their child’s medical treatment.
A $500 sponsorship can provide meals for 50 families, and leftovers are kept for families unable to attend regular meals. Houses welcome any donation, no matter what the amount.
Kentucky Gives Day is on May 11. Donations will be accepted through May 12.
“We’re grateful for the way our community has stepped up in new and different ways to support our mission and our families,” Hal Hedley, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, said in a statement. “We know there are also many other people who aren’t ready to return to the kitchen, but who would like to find a way to help. Sponsoring a meal is one way they can do that.”
To sponsor all or part of a meal at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana in Louisville, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.