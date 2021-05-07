UofL holds commencement for 2020 and 2021 graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a forced year of Zoom meetings, online classes, and uncertainty, walking across the stage will mean so much to graduates this year.
Friday, about 800 graduates participated in UofL’s graduation, the university’s first pandemic commencement.
Mina Ibrahim, a 2021 graduate, told WAVE 3 News she has been waiting to walk across the stage her entire life.
“Education for a woman is really important,” Ibrahim said. “I’m a first-generation, a refugee originally. I came in with a goal, and today it’s happening.”
The graduate spent her years at UofL studying chemistry and learned English when she moved to Louisville from Iraq.
Ibrahim said her journey was not easy, especially when COVID-19 hit, but giving up wasn’t an option.
“Just the mental exhaustion was just real,” Ibrahim explained. “Isolation that all affect us really badly.”
The graduation said she plans to stay in Louisville and continue her education, explaining that one of her main motivators is her father, especially after losing him in 2016.
“He would be so proud,” Ibrahim cried. “I want to continue as like, in medical school here, and I want it here in Louisville because Louisville is my home now.”
There will be two more graduations honoring UofL’s 2020 and 2021 graduates held on Saturday. The first ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and the second will begin at 4 p.m. Both services will be held outdoors at Cardinal Stadium.
