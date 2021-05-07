Woman killed in Cherokee Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed Friday while driving on Cherokee Road and crashing into a tree.
It happened around 7:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
The driver, whose identity has not been revealed, reportedly veered off the street in the 1500 block of Cherokee Road and hit a tree. Mitchell said it is unclear why she apparently lost control of the car.
The victim was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.
No other people were in the car.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
