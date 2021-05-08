FORECAST: Clouds increase today, showers by evening

- SHOWERS: Move in this evening
- MOTHER’S DAY: Windy with rounds of rain and perhaps strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of today will be dry with increasing clouds, but scattered showers will arrive during the evening. The rain is not expected to be heavy. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s.
Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible tonight, especially along and north of I-64. Low temperatures won’t be quite as cool, with upper 40s and lower 50s likely.
Rounds of showers and storms will push through the area on Mother’s Day. There will be some dry time, but not a lot. Some strong storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Outside of any storms it will be windy with gusts over 40mph possible. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Breezy with showers wrapping up to the east Sunday night as temperatures fall into the 40s.
Temperatures will be cool and below average for the first half of next week before warmer air moves in next weekend.
