FORECAST: Wet and windy Mother’s Day

- SHOWERS: Scattered this evening and tonight
- MOTHER’S DAY: Windy with rounds of rain and perhaps strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers or sprinkles move through the area this evening. The showers will shift to the north of Louisville during the overnight as a warm front pushes north. Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s after midnight then slowly rising toward sunrise.
Windy with rounds of showers and storms on Mother’s Day. There will be some dry time, but not a lot. Some strong storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, but that’s conditional. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Windy with rain coming to an end Sunday evening. It will be chilly behind the cold front with lows falling into the 40s.
Drier air moves into the area on Monday, but temperatures remain below average with highs in the low to mid 60s under a partly sunny sky.
Temperatures will be cool and below average for the first half of next week before warmer air moves in next weekend.
