FORECAST: Windy with rounds of storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy with rounds of rain and storms on Mother’s Day, but there will be some dry time. Some strong storms are possible during the afternoon and evening, but that’s conditional. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wind gusts over 40mph possible.
Breezy with rain coming to an end Sunday evening. It will be chilly behind the cold front with lows falling into the 40s.
Drier air moves into the area on Monday, but temperatures remain below average with highs in the low to mid 60s under a partly sunny sky.
Monday evening likely starts off with a mostly cloudy sky, but clouds should gradually begin to break-up some toward sunrise on Tuesday. Clouds will determine how low temperatures drop, but low 40s will be common.
Temperatures will be cool and below average for the first half of next week before warmer air moves in next weekend.
