Gov. Beshear: 544 new cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update through social media Saturday on the commonwealth’s continued efforts on COVID vaccine rollout.
With the newest update, Beshear confirmed at least 1,859,277 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
The update included the top five counties by vaccination rate as of Saturday:
- Woodford - 55%
- Franklin - 54%
- Fayette - 52%
- Scott - 45%
- Jefferson - 44%
In addition, Governor Beshear confirmed 544 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 448,757.
Saturday’s report also confirmed 18 additional deaths due to COVID based on the state health department, and one additional death as reported by the state audit. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 6,578.
The positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.32 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 417
- Patients currently in ICU : 107
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 49
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
