Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,056 new cases, 8 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed an additional 1,056 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in Indiana since the pandemic began is now 728,811.
The health department also confirmed eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 12,991.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 9,999,600 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,416,811 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 29,802, with 5,359 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 5.1 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 2,110,729 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with 32,875 new individuals reported Saturday.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
