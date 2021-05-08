LMPD: SUV collides with house in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a vehicle collides with a home in the Algonquin neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers were called to the 1800 block of South 23rd Street where an SUV had crashed into a home.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver and passenger of the SUV got into some form of altercation, leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle.
Police said the SUV drove off the roadway and into the home, where the SUV caught fire.
Louisville Fire and Rescue was able to extinguish the fire quickly, causing no damage to the home..
The passenger inside the vehicle was sent to University Hospital with a minor injury, the driver and occupants inside the home were not injured.
