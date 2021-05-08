Lou City and Birmingham battle to 1-1 draw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before a crowd of 7,652 Louisville City FC played visiting Birmingham Legion FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
The home team notched the first goal of the match as in the third minute, Pat McMahon’s header landed in the net off a Lou City corner kick. That one -nil count held up to the intermission.
Then in the 60th minute , Birmingham’s Neco Brett scored on a penalty kick after being awarded a retry. Lou City goalkeeper Chris Hubbard blocked the first attempt but was ruled off his line and Brett got that second try.
The match marked the debut of Lou City interim head coach, Danny Cruz. The team will get the week off and will return to the pitch on May 22, when they host San Diego .
