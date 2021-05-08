Louisville reopens 2 additional community centers Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second phase of Louisville Parks and Recreation’s reopening of its community centers will begin Monday, May 10.
The Metro Arts Center, located at 8360 Dixie Highway, and the Wilderness Road Senior Center at 8111 Blue Lick Road, will reopen, joining the 10 other community centers that reopened in late March.
Louisville Parks and Recreation also announced they are now accepting rentals for pavilions and shelters online beginning Monday.
“We are excited to continue our phased reopening approach and safely welcome more participants back into our community centers,” Ben Johnson, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation said. “I just want to remind people that we are still in a COVID environment so they will see some significant changes in how we operate and may not be able to participate in all of their favorite activities just yet.”
Centers will be open during regular business hours in the second phase of reopening. Residents of all ages can visit the centers Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Safety protocols include mandatory mask wearing, temperature taking upon entry, and capacity limits for each center. Visitors are recommended to call before visiting.
The following centers will be open May 10:
- Beechmont Community Center, 205 West Wellington Avenue (502-361-5484)
- Berrytown Community Center, 1300 Heafer Road, (502-456-8148)
- California Community Center, 1600 West St. Catherine Street (502-574-2658)
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Court (502-456-3261)
- Metro Arts Center, 8360 Dixie Highway, (502-937-2055)
- Molly Leonard Portland Community Center, 640 North 27th Street (502-776-0913)
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Avenue (502-456-8122)
- Parkhill Community Center, 1703 South 13th Street (502-637-3044)
- Shelby Park Community Center, 600 East Oak Street (502-574-1780)
- South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Boulevard (502-574-3206)
- Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Avenue (502-775-6598)
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane (502-937-8802)
- Wilderness Road Senior Center, 8111 Blue Lick Road, (502-964-5151)
