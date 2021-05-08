Louisville woman killed in crash on Interstate 64 in construction zone, ISP investigating

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly two-car crash on Interstate 64 Friday evening that killed a Louisville, Kentucky woman.
Officers with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police responded to the crash near Warrick County around 5:46 p.m. Friday.
Indiana State Police said the driver of a box truck was traveling east in the right lane on I-64, approaching a construction zone where the left lane was closed off.
The driver of a 2021 Nissan Rogue was traveling east in the left lane and was approaching the orange barrels where the construction zone began. When trying to pass the box truck before the lane ended, the Nissan Rogue’s right rear hit the left side of the box truck, causing the driver to lose control.
Police said the Nissan Rogue drove off the road, hit a tree, overturned, and stopped in a ditch with around a foot of standing water.
Officials identified the driver as Leah McMillen, 52, from Louisville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the box truck was not injured in the collision.
Investigation is ongoing at this time.
