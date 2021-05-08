Man in critical condition after shooting near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in critical condition following a shooting near Dixie Highway Saturday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 3:23 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Wilart Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at the location. He was sent to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
No other details were provided at this time. LMPD is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
