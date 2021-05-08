What does Mom want for Mother’s Day? It’s not complicated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - In case it fell off your radar, May 9 is Mother’s Day. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make Mom happy.
A fun survey conducted by TGI Friday’s finds out what moms really want:
- 70 percent of moms want a day to themselves.
- 51 percent of moms want a good night’s sleep.
- 40 percent of moms want a self-care day (spa, manicure, massage).
The survey also asked respondents their top annoyances of Mother’s Day. Topping the list is having to clean up after their own celebration.
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there in WAVE Country!
