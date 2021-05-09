Bob Baffert: Derby winner Medina Spirit’s post-race sample tests positive for banned drug

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a morning press conference at Churchill Downs Sunday, horse racing trainer Bob Baffert revealed that Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit’s post-race sample has tested positive for a banned race day substance.
Baffert confirmed the test revealed Medina Spirit had tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid medication. According to Baffert, 21 picograms were found within the Derby winner’s post-race sample.
The horse racing trainer said Medina Spirit was not treated with the medication and Baffert’s team will be starting their own investigation into the findings.
“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” Baffert said. “I owe it to the horse, I owe it to the owner, and I owe it to our industry. Our industry needs to step up and we need to do a better job in racing.”
Baffert said a second split sample will determine whether or not it would lead to a disqualification.
Medina Spirit is expected to race in the Preakness Stakes Saturday, May 15.
