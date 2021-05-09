FORECAST: Drier, cooler start to the week

- Below average temperatures most of this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front will continue to move east of the area tonight with drier cooler air moving in. The wind will get weaker through the evening with clouds lingering into the overnight. It will be chilly with lows falling into the low to mid 40s by morning.
We kick off a new week with a partly sunny sky, but temperatures remain below average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds increase as we head toward the evening with another disturbance.
Monday evening starts off with a mostly cloudy sky and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Clouds should gradually begin to break-up some toward sunrise on Tuesday. Clouds will determine how low temperatures drop, but low to mid 40s will be common.
A mix of sun and clouds can be expected on Tuesday and it remains relatively cool for this time of year. Highs reach the low to mid 60s.
