Gov. Beshear: 195 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 8 new deaths Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Sunday afternoon on Kentucky’s continued efforts on vaccine rollout and preventing spread of COVID-19.
Beshear’s update on Mother’s Day confirms 1,867,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The top five counties by vaccination rate are as follows:
- Woodford - 55%
- Franklin - 54%
- Fayette - 52%
- Scott - 45%
- Jefferson - 44%
On Sunday, 195 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the commonwealth, with 42 of those cases reported as children 18 and under. This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 448,952.
Eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed by the health department on Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 6,586.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.28 percent.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 396
- Patients currently in ICU : 114
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 51
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
