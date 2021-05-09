Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 913 new cases, 12 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided a Sunday afternoon update with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 913 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 729,716.
The ISDH also confirmed 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 13,003.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 5,452 individuals have been tested and 24,915 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,421,873 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 10,024,341 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 5.2 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 2,135,682 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 4,575,544 doses administered.
The Regenstrief Institute reports 56,415 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 10,725 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 691,698, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 95.0 percent Sunday.
