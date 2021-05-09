LMPD: Person in critical condition after accidentally driving lawnmower into lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a person is in critical condition after accidentally driving a lawnmower into a lake Saturday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the incident occurred near the 2300 block of South English Station Road around 5:29 p.m. Saturday.
Officials on scene were able to rescue the person from the lake, who was sent to University Hospital in critical condition.
No other details were provided at this time.
