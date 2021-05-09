UK football wide receiver coach charged with DUI

By WKYT News Staff | May 9, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 3:02 PM

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky wide receiver coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested and charged with DUI in Erlanger Saturday morning.

According to the Kenton County Detention Center’s website, Bouknight was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday, May 8.

The jail’s website lists his charges as speeding 26 miles per hour above the speed limit, driving while under the influence, and having an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle.

Bouknight was released from jail Saturday afternoon. He will be in court May 14.

Bouknight was hired onto UK in March of 2020.

A UK spokesperson said on Saturday the school is aware and will handle the situation internally.

