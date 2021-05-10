Apple awards millions to Kentucky plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Millions of dollars were awarded to a Kentucky plant to help drive research on a product many people use daily.
Corning Incorporated will be awarded $450 million from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund.
Corning is a supplier of the precision glass for iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad and has a plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.
“Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to accomplish the impossible,” Apple’s chief operating officer Jeff Williams said. “From the very first iPhone glass, to the revolutionary Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 lineup, our collaboration has changed the landscape of smartphone cover design and durability. Ceramic Shield is a prime example of the technologies that are possible when deep innovation meets the power of American manufacturing. We’re so proud to work alongside Corning, whose 170-year-old legacy is a testament to the ingenuity of the US workforce.”
The award will be used to expand Corning’s manufacturing capacity and drive research and development, according to Apple.
