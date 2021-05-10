6 arrests made after shooting leads to multiple police chases in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people were arrested Monday afternoon after shots were fired in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Just before 1 p.m., LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed officers in the area of Manslick and Elderwood Way heard gunshots and saw a black Dodge Durango driving from the area.
The vehicle hit multiple power poles in the 3600 block of Manslick Road while trying to get away, with a suspect in the car running away after the crash.
Officers then noticed a driver in a white Kia circling the area. When they attempted to stop that vehicle, the driver also drove off and ended up hitting an LMPD cruiser near the corner of Greenwood Avenue and South 26th Street between the Parkland and California neighborhoods.
Ruoff confirmed the six arrests around 3:30 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information is provided by investigators. Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
