6 arrests made after shooting leads to multiple police chases in Louisville

Just before 1 p.m. on May 10, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff confirmed officers in the area of Manslick and Elderwood Way heard gunshots and saw a black Dodge Durango driving from the area. The vehicle hit multiple power poles in the 3600 block of Manslick Road while trying to get away, with a suspect in the car running away after the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)