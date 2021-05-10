Charges pending against driver following fatal crash on Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died and a second person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Eastern Parkway.
A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit a tree in the 700 block of Eastern Parkway around 1 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her name has not been released.
The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said it appeared alcohol and speeding were factors in the crash. He said charges are pending against the driver.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
