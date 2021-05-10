FORECAST: A cool week ahead

- BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES: A north wind much of the week will keep daily highs in the 60s
- WARM WEATHER: Is showing up for NEXT week with highs in the 80s for a few days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some sun (especially north) this morning, but expect clouds to fill back in this afternoon. Even a couple of showers possible north of I-64. Highs in the 60s.
A couple of showers or drizzle possible in the evening, with clouds breaking up more overnight.
The north/northeast wind will remain in control of our cool weather. Clouds roll back in during the day with a shower or two possible south with much of the area remaining dry. Highs will continue below normal in the 60s.
Clouds thin out along/south of I-64 but likely clear to the north. If that clearing indeed takes place and the wind can relax; there will be a frost potential for those of you N/NE of the Metro.
