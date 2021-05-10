FORECAST: A cool week ahead

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 5/10 4AM
By Brian Goode | April 20, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 3:55 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES: A north wind much of the week will keep daily highs in the 60s
  • WARM WEATHER: Is showing up for NEXT week with highs in the 80s for a few days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some sun (especially north) this morning, but expect clouds to fill back in this afternoon. Even a couple of showers possible north of I-64. Highs in the 60s.

A couple of showers or drizzle possible in the evening, with clouds breaking up more overnight.

The north/northeast wind will remain in control of our cool weather. Clouds roll back in during the day with a shower or two possible south with much of the area remaining dry. Highs will continue below normal in the 60s.

Clouds thin out along/south of I-64 but likely clear to the north. If that clearing indeed takes place and the wind can relax; there will be a frost potential for those of you N/NE of the Metro.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.