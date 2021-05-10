FORECAST: Sprinkles (for some) end overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES: A north wind much of the week will keep daily highs in the 60s
- WARM WEATHER: Is showing up for early NEXT week with highs in the 80s for a few days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few sprinkles are possible overnight with chilly temperatures falling into the low to mid-40s.
Expect some sunshine early Tuesday with clouds back on the increase during the afternoon hours. Temperatures once again fall below average with highs in the low to mid-60s. We’ll maintain a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower late afternoon/evening. Skies clear late Tuesday night.
Patchy frost can’t be ruled out Wednesday morning northeast of Louisville near Seymour, North Vernon, and Carrollton. Lows will be in the 30s up there with 40s closer to Louisville.
Partly sunny skies are back on Wednesday for the day and we’ll keep it dry as well. Highs will once again struggle to make it out of the mid-60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Temperatures will remain below normal until Sunday when highs return to the mid-70s, but we’ll also have a chance for scattered showers and storms.
