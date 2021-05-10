FORECAST: Unseasonably cool this week

- BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES: A north wind much of the week will keep daily highs in the 60s
- WARM WEATHER: Is showing up for early NEXT week with highs in the 80s for a few days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase this evening, allowing for a small sprinkle or shower chance to develop. After midnight we’ll see that shower chance diminish and the clouds decrease once again. Expect lows in the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Clouds will roll back in Tuesday afternoon as another weak disturbance passes by. It’ll be capable of putting down a light shower or sprinkles during the day, but no steady rain is expected. Highs will be in the 60s again Tuesday afternoon.
The spotty shower chance will decrease Tuesday night as clouds break up. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out Wednesday morning northeast of Louisville near Seymour, North Vernon, and Carrollton. Lows will be in the 30s up there with 40s closer to Louisville.
Partly sunny skies are back on Wednesday for the day and we’ll keep it dry as well. Highs will once again struggle to make it out of the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Temperatures will remain below normal until Sunday when highs return to the mid 70s, but we’ll also have a chance for scattered showers and storms.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.