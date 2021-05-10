Girl, 15, rushed to hospital after being shot in Taylor Berry

Girl, 15, rushed to hospital after being shot in Taylor Berry
LMPD officers investigating a shooting near Churchill Downs in Taylor Berry on May 10. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 10, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 7:35 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl was shot near Churchill Downs in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue.

The victim, who Ruoff said is 15, was rushed to a local hospital via EMS after being found by officers with a single gunshot wound. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with further information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

