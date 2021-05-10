Girl, 15, rushed to hospital after being shot in Taylor Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl was shot near Churchill Downs in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue.
The victim, who Ruoff said is 15, was rushed to a local hospital via EMS after being found by officers with a single gunshot wound. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with further information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
