Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/10

Some frost was reported this morning across Southern Indiana. This will be a common theme for several mornings this week with patchy areas of frost where skies can clear and the wind can relax.
This will be especially true for northern sections but also for Central KY areas in the valleys.
We should be out of that danger by the weekend with warmer air but with warmer air comes a higher storm chance. So yet another weekend when we could be tracking some thunderstorms.
Next week looks even warmer but a stormy pattern may try to lock in again.
More on that in the coming days...
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.