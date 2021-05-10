Kentucky college students to be the focus of new COVID-19 vaccine study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A new COVID-19 vaccination study is looking to involve hundreds of students at the University of Kentucky and surrounding colleges.
The study will look at people in the 18-26 age range and determine how effective a vaccine is against spreading the virus among carriers who don’t have symptoms.
It’s being done by Prevent COVID U with a focus not only on the students themselves, but the people they may come across.
“If you’re a student, that’s your mom, dad, sister, your brother, your uncle, your aunt your grandma, your close friends’ family,” project manager George Hoover said. “That’s the other aspect that we’re looking at.”
Close contacts could eventually become part of the study too.
It will start with two groups: those that receive two shots of the Moderna vaccine product at the beginning and those that don’t.
The students will be followed for a few months, but it will rely heavily on their cooperation.
“We are offering and encouraging everyone who is involved to self-monitor for symptoms,” co-investigator Dr. Christopher Simmons said, “but also we will providing self-test kits.”
Although the study is being conducted with the University of Kentucky, post secondary students at any college or trade school in Kentucky can take part.
The study will look at the COVID vaccines’ ability to negate the spread of the virus from asymptomatic people.
Even those who are in the “unvaccinated” group can get a vaccine if they come across it, whichever of the three approved products it may be.
“We don’t want anyone to think that by joining the trial, we’re asking them to forgo vaccination,” Simmons said.
UK is one of several locations chosen for this study across the country.
Those students that take part will be compensated based on how much they participate.
For more information or to sign up, visit their website.
