Kentucky Humane Society says 60 animals adopted during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An event that helped find pets their forever homes by lowering adoption fees helped the Kentucky Humane Society adopt out more than 50 pets last week.
KHS announced on Sunday that as part of Bissell Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” event, a total of 60 pets were adopted from May 5 through May 8.
Of those pets, 39 were adult dogs and cats who had their adoption fees lowered by subsidies to help them find new homes.
“I want to give a special thanks to our amazing staff and volunteers, who helped adopters find their new matches. And I want to thank our patient and enthusiastic adopters, who scheduled adoption appointments online and were understanding about COVID safety restrictions. We are thrilled that so many shelter animals found homes during the first large-scale adoption event we’ve hosted since the pandemic began,” Robin Vincent, KHS Shelter Operations Director said.
Several special needs and long-time sheltered animals were also able to find homes, according to KHS, including a three-year-old special needs blind dog named Maui, an eight-month-old feline leukemia-positive kitten named Chip, and Addy, a six-year-old dog who had been with KHS for almost five months.
Bissell Pet Foundation, a national non-profit that partners with animal shelters to help make an impact on the nation’s pet homelessness problem. The “Empty the Shelters” event, created back in 2016, has helped more than 49,000 pets across the nation find homes by offering reduced fees for older animals.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.