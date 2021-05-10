Louisville pediatrician among first Ky. private practice to roll out COVID-19 vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Beverly Gaines, a Louisville pediatrician asked Kentucky for a shot at helping end the pandemic, so the state’s health department sent her office doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, making her private practice one of the first in Kentucky to administer the vaccine.
“I chair the health committee for the NAACP, and our committee was very concerned about the racial and ethnic disparities (of the virus), so it was natural for me to get involved and want to be involved,” Gaines said.
The state sent Dr. Gaines’ office the Moderna vaccine, which is currently approved for people 18 and up. Gaines told WAVE 3 News since receiving the doses April 26, she has been able to vaccinate some of her older patients and many nonpatients throughout the community.
She hopes other private practices follow suit in an effort to help the state reach herd immunity.
“It’s especially important that we roll out vaccines in the private setting, because we’re more likely to interface the rest of the people who’ve been unwilling, or a little resistant, or maybe not wanting to go to a mega site,” Gaines said. “I think the biggest benefit (in offering the vaccine in a private practice) is trust, and that’s been shown in the literature, that people trust their healthcare providers, whether they are doctors or nurses or physicians assistants, people with whom they have a relationship already, and that is very important to them.”
Gaines expects to receive the Pfizer vaccine soon, which has already been approved for children 16 and up and will likely be authorized for children 12 to 15-years-old this Wednesday.
Despite the fact that children have lower risks of developing serious symptoms from the virus, Gaines told WAVE 3 News it’s still important for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved for the younger age range.
“The kids have had less disease because they’ve been protected,” Gaines said. “They’ve been in homeschool, they’ve been in daycares or home with grandparents, and now that we’re opening up, COVID is in the community. The children are going to be vulnerable to catching the disease if they’re not vaccinated,” she added. “I think it’s going to take some education, outreach, helping people understand the significance, because they haven’t seen a lot of disease in that population, thank God, but it’s possible. Children do get infected, children can get very sick, not often, they can go to the hospital and very few have died.”
Dr. Gaines’ office will accept walk-ins in addition to appointments and same-day appointments. The address is 801 Barret Ave #314, Louisville, KY 40204.
To schedule an appointment, call (502) 585-2924. You will need your driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of your health insurance card (if insured), and your address and phone number to book your appointment.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.