Louisville pediatrician among first Ky. private practice to roll out COVID-19 vaccines

“The kids have had less disease because they’ve been protected,” Gaines said. “They’ve been in homeschool, they’ve been in daycares or home with grandparents, and now that we’re opening up, COVID is in the community. The children are going to be vulnerable to catching the disease if they’re not vaccinated,” she added. “I think it’s going to take some education, outreach, helping people understand the significance, because they haven’t seen a lot of disease in that population, thank God, but it’s possible. Children do get infected, children can get very sick, not often, they can go to the hospital and very few have died.”