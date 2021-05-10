Man arrested in Indiana with more than 160 pounds of meth

27-year-old Dejohntae Williams faces several felony drug charges after being found with more than 160 pounds of meth. (Source: ISP)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 10, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 9:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A California man is being federally charged after more than 100 pounds of methamphetamines were found inside his tractor-trailer.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped the speeding semi on I-65 near Indianapolis around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to a press release from ISP.

When the trooper began talking with the driver, 27-year-old Dejohntae Williams, they noticed a marijuana smell coming from the cab.

During a search of the vehicle, 162 pounds of meth and some marijuana were found.

Williams now faces several drug charges.

