Mayor’s Hike, Bike, and Paddle returns Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Memorial Day tradition in Louisville will be returning once again this year and has been reworked to ensure the safety of participants.
The Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle will be running for the 17th consecutive year on Monday, May 31 at the Waterfront Park. This year will return to in-person courses after an all-virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic.
There will be three hiking routes with varying stops including along the Big Four Bridge. One route will accommodate hikers walking with their pets.
In addition, a 15-mile bike course will lead riders from Waterfront Park, past the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center to Shawnee Park and back.
The paddle course will feature a new route starting from the Community Boat House, going behind Tow Head Island, the Waterfront Botanical Gardens and up Beargrass Creek.
“One of our city’s goals is to make Louisville a healthier city. That’s been especially challenging for the last 14 months. But that means the need for many of us to get out and get moving is greater than ever,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Every year, one of the best things about Hike, Bike & Paddle is that there are people who come here and exercise maybe for the first time in a while and then begin a more regular commitment. That’s what we want to encourage and celebrate.”
This year, participants will also get an opportunity to get vaccinated, as LouVax will provide a mobile pop-up clinic at the location. Appointments are not required, and those wishing to receive a vaccine will only need to provide a name and a date of birth. Proof of insurance is preferred but not mandatory to be vaccinated.
The first 2,000 participants will receive a free T-shirt.
Participants are asked to bring their own water bottles as there will be no refill stations this year. Coca-Cola will provide bottled refreshments upon completion of hike or bike activity.
