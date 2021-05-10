Veterans Club meets with Sen. Rand Paul, state officials seeking funding for Camp Restoration project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans Club, a local non-profit providing assistance and resources for America’s heroes, is seeking funding to complete a project set to help homeless veterans in Louisville.
The Camp Restoration project, which broke ground back in March 2020 and was halted due to the pandemic, would create tiny homes for homeless veterans just off of Dixie Highway in south Louisville.
Homeless veterans looking for a place to stay would be able to go through Veterans Club and get into a home, with support being provided by the non-profit while they get back on their feet within the community.
On Monday, Veterans Club founder Jeremy Harrell met with US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) to discuss the future of the Camp Restoration project and the $4 million dollars needed to bring it to completion.
Paul said despite the arguing going on in Washington, funding for a project such as this one would be an issue both parties could agree on.
“I definitely think there is room for bipartisanship on this,” Paul said. “I don’t think we’ve gotten any push back from anyone from either party. It’s just a matter of someone has to advocate to get the money allocated even if it’s already out there someone has to try and get it to the right place.”
Veterans Club also obtained ownership of operations and programs of the Veterans Village project in Shelbyville, which offers six spaces for homeless veterans to stay.
For more information on the Veterans Club and the Camp Restoration project, visit their website.
