VIDEO: Elsmere police officer’s heroics save baby

ELSMERE, Ky. (FOX19) - Less than a month on the job and still in training, a northern Kentucky police officer helped save a baby’s life.
Officer Brian Evans and Officer Alexis Day were first to respond to a call for an unresponsive baby last month.
The two were working together because Officer Evans was still training after taking the job on April 1. Evans has prior experience as a police officer in Lexington and a firefighter too.
Officer Evans turned the baby on her belly, hit her back several times, turned her over, and cleared her airways to hear her cry.
“Just kind of fell back on training,” remembers Officer Evans. “We go through CPR training all the time, and you hope to never use it, and luckily when I needed it - it all came back.”
Officer Day says Officer Evans’ experience really came in handy.
“He comes with a couple of years of experience, so he already knew,” explains Officer Day. “So, he made it really easy. We just kind of worked like a well-oiled machine. He grabbed her, and I just kind of coached him the way through, and your training, and my maternal instincts kicked in. It worked really well together between the two of us.”
They both say seeing the relief on the baby’s mom’s face was priceless.
“Once the baby started crying, and it was like mom had a weight lifted off her chest,” said Officer Evans. “We still had paramedics come check the baby out, and the baby ended up going to the hospital, but just that initial relief that her baby was breathing again was great to see.”
Both officers received the life-saving award for their heroic efforts.
