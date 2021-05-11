AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-month-old from Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 6-month-old.
According to the TBI, Lilybet Boyd went missing from a home in Oliver Springs. The baby was last seen early Tuesday wearing pink pajamas.
Authorities believe she may be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer with temporary tag QGJ88B1.
Lilybet is 16 pounds and 25″ inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees the child or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
