AMBER Alert: Missing 6-month old found safe

#TNAMBERAlert: We're issuing an AMBER Alert in the search for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd, who is missing from Roane County.



She was last seen earlier today, wearing pink pajamas.



She may be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer, with temporary TN tag QGJ88B1.



1-800-TBI-FIND!