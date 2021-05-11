AMBER Alert: Missing 6-month old found safe

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 6-month-old Tuesday night, but the child has since been found safe.
According to the TBI, Lilybet Boyd went missing from a home in Oliver Springs. The baby was last seen early Tuesday wearing pink pajamas before being found.
Authorities believed she may have been in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer with temporary tag QGJ88B1. Officials said the baby was found after authorities located the suspected vehicle.
Officials said the baby is safe and the suspect is currently in custody.
