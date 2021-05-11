Baffert says vet-recommended treatment led to illegal level of substance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bob Baffert says he has learned a possible way Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit received an illegal level of a substance that showed up in blood tests following the race.
In a statement, the Hall of Fame trainer said Medina Spirit developed dermatitis in his hind end following the Santa Anita Derby. A veterinarian who checked the horse recommended the use of an ointment called Otomax that would heal the dermatitis and keep it from spreading.
Baffert said one of the substances in Otomax is betamethasone.
The statement from Baffert said while he’s not sure this was the source of the betamethasone in Medina Spirit’s blood sample, he has been told by equine pharmacology experts that it could explain the test results.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
