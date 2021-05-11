FORECAST: Below average temperatures continue

- FROST ADVISORY: Lawrence, Jackson & Jennings Counties in Indiana until Wednesday morning
- WARMER WHEN? Long-range models continue to show highs in the upper 70s next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies will be around most of tonight, with some clearing taking place by early Wednesday morning. A few spots well northeast of Louisville could pick up frost, but most will be too warm and windy for that. Lows will be in the 40s in the city.
Wednesday afternoon is shaping up to be very nice with highs in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies!
Wednesday night will be mainly clear but a few clouds will roll in early Thursday morning. Some areas well north of Louisville could pick up patchy frost during that time, but the chance is low. Low temperatures in the city will be in the mid-40s.
Thursday is a partly sunny and dry day with highs reaching into the upper 60s by the afternoon.
Temperatures will be on the increase by the weekend with highs back in the 70s. We’ll keep climbing early next week with thunderstorm chances going up as well at that time.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.