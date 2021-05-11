FORECAST: Cooler than average highs remain to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES: A northerly wind much of the week will keep daily highs in the 60s
- WARM WEATHER: Highs back to near 80° NEXT week for a few days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start to the day, we’ll see clouds increasing across the region this afternoon. The air is still quite dry, however, a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out during the late afternoon and evening.
Clouds decrease tonight, especially in areas further north and northeast. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning in those locations (near Seymour, North Vernon, and Carrollton) as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s.
There is a small chance of an early Wednesday morning sprinkle across our Kentucky counties. However, we’ll see decreasing clouds through the morning with a sunny afternoon. Look for highs tomorrow in the mid-60s.
After a mainly clear start to the evening, a few clouds may roll into the region later on Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost would be limited to valleys in areas further to the north and northeast if any frost is seen.
Rain chances remain relatively low into the weekend with most of the rain holding off until next week.
