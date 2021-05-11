FORECAST: Dry and breezy day ahead

- FROST ADVISORY: Parts of Southern IN through 9 AM
- DRY WEATHER: Rain chances look small until later Saturday night into Sunday when a warm front pushes through
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing sunshine for this Wednesday morning with cool temperatures in place. Expect a decent amount of sunshine today with a gusty wind from the northeast at times.
Another chance for patchy frost late Wednesday night into Thursday morning across central and southern Indiana as lows fall back into the 30s and 40s. Skies will be mainly clear with fading winds.
Thursday is a partly sunny and dry day with highs reaching into the upper 60s by the afternoon.
We’ll see a few clouds Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.
